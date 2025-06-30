BRS Welcomes Centre’s Rejection of Godavari-Banakacharla Link

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday welcomed the rejection of Andhra Pradesh’s request to the Centre for paving the way for the Godavari-Banakacharla Link project with the expert appraisal committee and said this was a victory for the people of Telangana.

Former irrigation minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed that the outcome was the result of the battle led by the party which firmly opposed the project and fought to stop AP from going ahead with it.

Harish Rao said this was a huge slap on the face to the AP government that was looking to rob Telangana of its share from Godavari river water. In a statement, he said the BRS would continue to fight for the rights of Telangana and its people to ensure the state’s rights on protecting its share of water from Godavari and until the Banakacharla project is fully withdrawn by Andhra Pradesh.