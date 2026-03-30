BRS Urges Governor to Sack Ponguleti From Cabinet

Hyderabad:The BRS on Monday urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to order an inquiry into the alleged illegal mining and land-grabbing activities of minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. A delegation of BRS MLAs, MLCs and leaders, led by party working president K.T. Ram Rao, met with the Governor at Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum with its demands.

Speaking to reporters later, Rama Rao said they “presented to the Governor documentary evidence related to large-scale irregularities, including illegal mining operations and unlawful land encroachments linked to the minister.”



He said that the party sought the dismissal of Srinivas Reddy from the Cabinet and setting up an independent judicial inquiry, preferably under the supervision of a High Court judge, to ensure transparency and justice into its charges against the minister.

