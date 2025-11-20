BRS Under Pressure: Formula E Case Reopens Old Political Battlefronts

Hyderabad: The BRS which has been making attempts to regroup after its loss in the Jubilee Hills byelection earlier this month, came under fresh pressure on Thursday with news that the Governor had allowed the ACB to file a chargesheet against party working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.

The party quickly rallied around Rama Rao, slamming the Congress government and accusing it of targeting Rama Rao for questioning the government on its failures.

Leading the charge was senior party leader T. Harish Rao who questioned the timing of the permission, saying,“This is one more attempt to throttle and intimidate KTR and silence him from holding the government accountable in the run up to the expected elections to the local bodies. No amount of fake cases or unlawful cases against KTR will deter him from questioning the government on its failures.”

Thursday’s development reignited the debate on a political collusion between the Congress and the BJP, something the BRS has been claiming for a long time, and allegations by the Congress that the collusion was between BJP and the BRS.

The permission from the Governor could not have come at a better time for the BJP as the BRS, after the Jubilee Hills bypoll result was announced, had staked claim to being the only legitimate opposition in the state, especially after the BJP came a distant third. The Governor’s permission gives the BJP the opportunity to claim that it has nothing to with the BRS, and begin mounting pressure on the Congress government to move fast to prove its charges of corruption and diversion of money by Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.

The development also provides the BJP with a window to stake claim that it is the opposition that people can count on and reiterate its charges that both Congress and the BRS are parties steeped in corruption.

For the BRS, this presents yet another opportunity to ‘prove’ its charges that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been colluding with the BJP all along, and target the state government, and smear the Congress and the BJP as parties of the same hue, that they were undermining the independence of the people of Telangana and attempting to rob their only voice, which the BRS claims to be.

Others in the BRS, including BRS leader in the Rajya Sabha K.R. Suresh Reddy, and party MP V Ravichandra rushed to defend Rama Rao. Suresh Reddy told reporters that the Governor’s action was an attempt to try and weaken the BRS. “The Congress and the BJP are desperately trying to weaken regional parties. The BRS is the voice of Telangana and this voice will not be silenced. The Formula E race case will be a self goal for the Congress,” Suresh Reddy said.