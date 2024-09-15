BRS Trying To Malign Hyderabad Image: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: At a time the Congress government is trying hard to boost Brand Hyderabad to international levels, the BRS was hell bent on maligning the capital city’s image, alleged IT minister Duddila Sridhar Babu. The minister was responding to the comments of BRS party working president K. T. Rama Rao on X.



Speaking separately, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said they BRS was trying to create law and order issues to malign the image of Hyderabad. The police have been asked to take stringent action against those who try to create disturbance in law and order, he said.

“The BRS lost patience within 10 months of losing power even after ruling the state for 10 years. They are not able to digest their defeat,” Prabhakar said in Karimnagar.

“There is no need to take suggestions from other parties about how to govern, because the Congress is aware of giving good governance,” the minister said, after inspecting arrangements made for the Ganesh idol immersion

Sridhar Babu, speaking in Manthani, said that when MLA Arekapudi Gandhi himself had said that he was with the BRS, the BRS was intentionally trying to create an issue to blame the Congress.

“Congress leaders will not behave like their BRS counterparts who interfere in all issues. They have to resolve their own internal issues by themselves and should not try to divide the people based on religion, Sridhar Babu said, referring to the “Andhrodu” remark of BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy.

After the formation of Telangana, all the people who live in the state belong to Telangana, he said, adding, the Congress will respect everyone who lives in Telangana state.