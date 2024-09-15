BRS Trying To Malign Hyderabad Image: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: At a time when the Congress government is trying hard to boost the brand of Hyderabad to the international level, the BRS is hell bent to malign its image, alleged IT minister Duddila Sridhar Babu. The minister was responding to the comments of BRS party working president K. T. Rama Rao on X.

The minister along with his wife Shailaja Ramayyar participated in a special homam performed for Lok Kalyanam on the occasion of completion of 100 years of Ravula Cheruvu Katta Ganapathi Navarathri celebrations in Mathani town in Peddapalli district on Sunday.

Later, speaking to media, the minister said when MLA Arikapudi Gandhi himself says he belongs to BRS, the BRS is intentionally trying to create a rift to blame the Congress party.

The Congress leaders will not behave like their BRS counterpart who interfere in all issues. They have to resolve their own party internal issues by themselves but should not criticize people by separating them in the name of regions.

After the formation of a separate Telangana state, all the people who live here belong to Telangana only. The Congress party will respect everyone who lives in Telangana state.

The leaders of various political parties must come forward and should extend their cooperation irrespective of their political affiliations to boost the image of Hyderabad, he appealed.