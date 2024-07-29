Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the opposition BRS party is trying to distort the Supreme Court's judgement on the commission of inquiry (CoI) tasked to look into alleged power sector irregularities during the previous KCR-led BRS government in the ongoing assembly sessions. Revanth Reddy stated that BRS party approached the apex court to scrap the enquiry commission altogether but the court had directed the state government to change the chairperson of the commission.





He further stated that the Bhadradri power project had begun in 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs 7,290 crores and vowed to complete the project by 2017. But the project was completed in 2022 and the estimated cost of the project had gone up to Rs 10,515 crores. He added that it cost Rs 9.73 crore to produce one Megawatt. Speaking about the Thermal power project in Yadadri, he stated the project had begun with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crores and vowed to complete the project by 2020. But the project has not been completed even in 2024. The estimated cost of the project had gone up to Rs 34,548 crores and it may shoot up to Rs 40,000 crores in the future to complete the project, he added. The previous government had increased the estimated cost by nearly Rs 10,000 crores and where had the amount gone, he questioned.

NTPC is producing one megawatt power at a cost of Rs 7.38 crore and from the Yadadri power project, it is costing Rs 8.64 crores. Congress had permitted generating power from NTPC and will put forth the records if needed, he added. He also stated that the opposition is trying to mislead the house and the people of the state by using the provision brought by the center in 2023 as an excuse to cover up the mistakes made by them in 2015. He also said that he is ready for a discussion of 10-year BRS rule on August 1 and 2.

