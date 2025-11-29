BRS to Mark Nov 29 as Deeksha Divas

Hyderabad:The BRS is gearing up to celebrate November 29 as Deeksha Divas, marking the day when party president K. Chandrashekar Rao in 2009 started his fast-unto-death, which the party says set the tone for the final phase in the struggle for a separate Telangana and eventually made statehood possible.

While the main event to mark the occasion is set to take place at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here, the day, and period till December 9, the date on which the then UPA government at the Centre announced that it was ready to give statehood to Telangana, will be marked by various events.



The party is preparing to host photograph and video exhibitions of Chandrashekar Rao’s fast and what followed later, and gave a call to its leaders and cadres to share images of their experience and participation in the statehood movement during the period of fast by Chandrashekar Rao.



These preparations also come in the run up to the elections of gram panchayats and the BRS leadership hopes that celebrating Deeksha Divas will give impetus to it in these polls.