BRS to Mark June 21 As KLIS Inauguration Day

Hyderabad: The confrontation and the war of words between the Congress government and the opposition BRS party over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme show no sign of abating with the BRS expected to make a show of the project’s importance and contribution to Telangana by marking June 21, the day the project was inaugurated in 2019, as a day of special significance.

“The party must stay focused on three things and not get distracted by trumped up cases on us. This June 21 marks six years of Kaleshwaram inauguration by KCR. We will mark the occasion and showcase the project’s greatness after consulting with KCR,” Rama Rao said on Monday.

During the past week, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who also held the irrigation portfolio in his second term during which the project was inaugurated, was questioned by the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into the project’s barrages. This was preceded by the commission questioning former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao.

The Congress and the BRS have been trading charges on the project with the ruling party claiming that the BRS government destroyed the Kaleshwaram barrages as a result of corruption and improper construction and upkeep, while the BRS has been demanding that instead of levelling baseless allegations, the government should carry out repairs to the barrages and put them back to work.