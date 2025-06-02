BRS To Launch Legal Cell For Telugu Students in US: KTR

Hyderabad:The BRS, whether in power, or out of it, remains committed to the cause of Telangana, its development and welfare of the people as it demonstrated during the long struggle for statehood and later when it governed the state as the first party to run the government for nearly 10 years, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting in Dallas, Texas, that celebrated the state formation day with around 7,000 Telugu NRIs in attendance, Rama Rao said the way forward for the BRS — which led by K. Chandrashekar Rao made statehood for Telangana possible — was clear and in three years, when the next elections are held, the part will return to power with Chandrashekar Rao as the chief minister again.



Rama Rao promised that the BRS will set up a legal cell in the USA to assist students from the two Telugu states who may be facing challenges locally. “As KCR’s envoy, I promise a legal cell to stand by them. BRS will strive to ease challenges for our students in America,” he said.



The BRS leader recalled the yeoman contribution of NRIs from Telangana in the statehood struggle and after the state was formed and invited them to continue to invest in the state’s development.



Reflecting on the gathering at Dr Pepper Arena where the celebrations were held, Rama Rao said he always thought Telugus had two states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but now he knows there are three including ‘Dallas Puram’.



He said ‘Telangana Talli’ is proud of the NRIs and in Dallas “as you chant ‘Jai Telangana’ our pride soars sky-high. I salute each of you who came in thousands with love for your motherland.”

