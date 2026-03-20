BRS Terms Budget Highly Disappointing With No Commitment

Hyderabad: The BRS has said the 2026-27 annual state Budget was a “deeply disappointing” one for the people of Telangana and that it completely “ignored the Six Guarantees.” It is a Budget full of numbers, several which were repeats from last year’s Budget, without “any commitment to address people’s problems.”

Addressing a press conference, former finance minister and BRS Legislature Party deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao described the Budget as “bogus, empty and deceptive with no sincerity in allocations or spending.”

He said all that Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has done was to increase the Budget speech copy by 20 pages and the size by ₹20,000 crore without any specifics about implementation of various schemes.

“The budget has made it clear that all those SC, ST, BC, and Minority declarations were made only for votes, not for real development. Schemes announced in the previous Budget were not implemented, but they find themselves repeated again this year,” he said.

Harish Rao said the Budget provides no support for pensioners, retired employees, RTC and Singareni workers, BC communities, SCs, STs, minorities, women, Asha and Anganwadi workers.

“The Budget has zero benefits to all sections of the society. But it admits that the Congress government pushed the state into massive debt nearing ₹3.5 lakh crore, increasing debt levels further but without creating any new assets despite record borrowing. The Budget has also exposed how the state’s economic indicators, such as GSDP has fallen to 10.7% from 12.5%, proving the Congress government’s failure in governance, and how development slowed due to its decisions,” Harish Rao said.

Pointing out how the funding for Congress’ Six Guarantees was reduced this year to ₹50,000 crore from ₹56,000 crore allocated last year, Harish Rao said the government must apologise to farmers for not implementing Rythu Bandhu for three seasons.

He demanded a white paper on investments, questioning government’s claims on industries and employment and added that the foreign tours by the Chief Minister were not for investments but for illegal financial interests.