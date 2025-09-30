BRS suspends former MPP in Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: Tension brewed in the BRS Jagtial district unit after senior leader and former mandal parishad president (MPP) Palepu Raju from Polasa was suspended by district unit president and former MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao.

Raju claimed that he was humiliated and expelled from a party meeting held at the BRS office when he sought a ticket for the upcoming local elections. “I was insulted and asked who gave me permission to attend the meeting. Without giving any reason, they shouted at me and threw me out,” he said.

He alleged that certain party members were targeting him since he tore down a flex banner of MLC K. Kavitha at the BRS office after her recent remarks criticising the party. “I have served the BRS for 23 years. In Jagtial, people identify me with the party more than by my own name,” Raju said, questioning why action was taken only against him when district president Vidyasagar Rao had also removed Kavitha’s photo from his office.

Raju added that many of the current leaders joined the BRS only after it came to power, while he had been with the party since 2002. He said he would remain loyal to the party and continue to work for it. “KCR taught us to fight, not to conspire,” he said defiantly. However, party sources said Raju’s suspension followed repeated instances of anti-party activity over the past several months.