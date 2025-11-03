BRS Suspects Mass Rigging In Jubilee Hills Bypoll

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Sunday expressed apprehensions about the possibility of “mass rigging” and “booth capturing” in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bypoll scheduled for November 11.

In a complaint submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner, the BRS requested the deployment of Central forces and the installation of CCTV cameras in the wake of alleged pre-planned “electoral malpractices” being “orchestrated” by the Congress party and its allies.

“It has reliably come to our notice that the Congress and its allies are in the process of bulk-booking function halls, community halls, etc., across the constituency — particularly in Rahmathnagar, Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda, and adjoining divisions — to illegally accommodate non-resident voters, men and women brought from outside areas, with the ulterior intention of casting votes using fake or fabricated voter IDs on polling day, and also for booth capturing,” the complaint stated.

In a letter submitted to the returning officer, Hyderabad district, the party cited alleged bookings being made by the Congress and its allies within the constituency “without valid social or commercial reasons.” The BRS claimed that these venues were intended to house outsiders being brought in to vote “using fake voter IDs” on polling day.

“There is an apprehension that local police may not act with full independence owing to the prevailing political climate under the ruling Congress government,” the letter said.

Former MLA P. Sashidhar Reddy, former BC Commission member Kishore Kumar Goud, and other leaders requested the election authorities to direct all revenue and police officials under their jurisdiction to inspect all function hall and community hall bookings within the constituency and surrounding areas.

“Cancel or suspend any bookings found to be unjustified or politically motivated. Ensure strict checking of the movement of persons into the constituency prior to the polling day. Install CCTV cameras around sensitive booths and ensure continuous surveillance. Submit a daily report to the CEO, Telangana, and the EC detailing the action taken,” the BRS urged the returning officer.