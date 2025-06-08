BRS Supremo KCR Pays Tearful Tribute to Maganti

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao paid tribute to the party MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away on Sunday morning. KCR visited the MLA's residence in Madhapur, where he offered his respects to the departed leader. Visibly emotional, KCR was moved to tears upon seeing Gopinath’s body. He later met with the bereaved family members and extended his heartfelt condolences.

Several leaders from the party including working president KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Padmarao Goud, Dasoju Sravan, Puvvada Ajay Kumar also paid last respects.



