BRS supports resolution to confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS party working President and MLA K T Rama Rao paid tribute to the late former prime minister Manmohan Singh and expressed his condolences to his family members.

K T Rama Rao said the BRS party supported the resolution introduced in the Assembly on Monday by the state government to confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh. When PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh was directly brought into the government through lateral entry.

"The great economist Manmohan Singh, who stated the conditions of India in his first budget speech in 1991 that the whole world would have to hear about India. Manmohan Singh, who served as the finance minister, has achieved many reforms in India. Manmohan Singh is known for his way of life called Simple Living- High Thinking Synonym. Loyalty commitment is very rare in today's politics but a great leader who has been committed to the Congress party for a long time gave him an opportunity," K T Rama Rao said.

The BRS MLA recalled that K Chandrasekhar Rao served as a Union Minister with the late Manmohan Singh. Immediately after taking oath as a Union Minister, Chandrasekhar Rao resolved the dilemma of portfolio allocation by giving away his shipping portfolio to the DMK party. He personally went to Manmohan Singh and asked Chandrasekhar Rao to give the shipping portfolio to the DMK, saying that portfolios were not important to him, but the Telangana formation was important. Manmohan Singh said about Chandrasekhar Rao that day that this portfolio given for Telangana will make you a karma yogi for Telangana.