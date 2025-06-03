BRS Supporter Booked For Derogatory Post

Hyderabad: TPCC social media state secretary lodged a cybercrime complaint against a BRS supporter, Jakku Shravan Kumar, for circulating a fake AI-generated post maligning IT minister Sridhar Babu and his spouse. The post falsely claimed that the minister’s sexual harassment was the reason a Miss World contestant withdrew from the competition.

In the complaint, Kialash Sajjan stated he saw a social media comment where the post of Shravan Kumar. The BRS activist also made derogatory remarks about the minister’s wife.

The complaint added that Kumar was connected to BRS former MLA Putta Madhukar and former ZPTC chairman Challa Narayan Reddy. The shared link, which lacked any credible newspaper source, was clearly AI-generated with the intent to malign the minister and disturb law and order. Sajjan requested strict action.

The Hyderabad cyber crime wing registered a case and launched an investigation. The complainant submitted the post links as evidence and sought prompt action.



