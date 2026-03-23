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BRS Submits Notice on Private Member's Bill on Six Guarantees

Telangana
23 March 2026 9:30 PM IST

It may be recalled that the BRS has already announced that it will introduce the Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly this week.

BRS Submits Notice on Private Members Bill on Six Guarantees
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BRS legislators on Monday submitted a notice to Speaker G Prasad Kumar on BRS plans to introduce in Assembly a Private Member's Bill on Six Guarantees of the Congress government.

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS on Monday submitted iIt may be recalled that the BRS has already announced that it will introduce the Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly this week.It may be recalled that the BRS has already announced that it will introduce the Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly this week. The BRS has been alleging that though the government had claimed soon after it came to power that the Chief Minister signed and issued orders granting legal status for the Six Guarantees, nothing more has been heard of it and hence, it is introducing a Private Member’s Bill on the matter.


BRS Six Guarantees congress party congress six guarantees 
India Southern States Telangana 
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