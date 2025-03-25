BRS Sold Liquor Illegally by Violating Rules During Their Tenure: Jupalli

Hyderabad: Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday alleged that the BRS government had increased excise income from Rs 9,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 34,000 crore in 2023 by allowing belt shops to sell liquor illegally. The Congress government, in contrast, had taken measures to prevent illegal smuggling of liquor from other states and had cracked down on the farmhouse liquor party culture.

Krishna Rao was replying to a query raised by BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy on the increasing liquor sales after the Congress came to power. He said that the BRS government had increased sales by at least Rs 25,000 crore over a 10-year period.

"When BRS was in power, its government allowed belt shops at kirana shops. After Congress came to power, we initiated measures to prevent illegal smuggling of liquor into Telangana and curbed liquor consumption in farmhouses by conducting raids," Krishna Rao said.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, in reply to another question by Prashanth Reddy said that the Congress government had obtained consent from 88 per cent of farmers for land acquisition for on the Regional Ring Road. The government had made a number of representations to Union minister Nitin Gadkari with regard to the RRR construction.

After the Congress came to power, the government had constructed roads in rural areas and was ready to sanction funds to Siddipet and Sircilla, which BRS MLAs T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao represent in the Assembly.

Prashanth Reddy had alleged that the Congress government was trying to increase the sale of liquor to raise finances, and asked about belt shops, The BRS MLA had also asked about the status of the RRR project and land acquisition for its construction.