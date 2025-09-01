BRS Slams Revanth’s Move to Involve CBI in Kaleshwaram Probe

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday said the decision of the Congress government to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project was part of a larger conspiracy by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who the party alleged, had joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over on a platter water in Godavari river to Andhra Pradesh.

With the BRS fighting with its back to the proverbial wall in its battle with the Congress government on the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry report into the Kaleshwaram project’s barrages, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the “decision to ask the CBI to investigate the project is not just an attack on the BRS, or its president K. Chandrashekar Rao. This is a direct attack on the Kaleshwaram project, which is a lifeline for Telangana. The third actor in this conspiracy is AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

Rama Rao said “Revanth Reddy, who has already given the green signal to AP to go ahead with its Banakacharla project, has sacrificed the interests of Telangana farmers, by now making his plans clear that the Congress government has no interest in repairs to the Medigadda barrage.”

He said handing over the Kaleshwaram probe to CBI was a certain way to keep the project dry. “Revanth Reddy has always said the CBI, ED, and income tax department as being in Modi’s pocket and doing the PM’s bidding. On the one hand, the entire Congress party’s national leadership led by Rahul Gandhi is crying hoarse about how Modi is using these agencies to throttle his opponents. And here, Revanth Reddy has a sudden change of heart on CBI, and he must explain why this happened,” Rama Rao said in a statement.

“There is a clear conspiracy here. This is a toxic attack on KCR who made Telangana and its development possible. Why did Revanth agree for a CBI probe as demanded by central ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay? It is clear that Modi is protecting Revanth and people of the state are aware of this,” he said.