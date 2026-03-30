BRS Slams Government Over Illegal Mining Case

HYDERABAD: BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government had gone into a defensive mode over the ‘illegal mining case’. He said even Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had effectively admitted that Raghava Constructions committed wrongdoing, and accused him of resorting to diversion politics by announcing a CID probe.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, the former minister said the BRS had demanded a House committee inquiry, but instead of agreeing to an impartial probe, the ruling party attempted to turn the issue into a political controversy involving Dalits. He strongly condemned what he described as a targeted attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, saying the government was attacking him only because he was exposing corruption. “This is not just an attack on one MLA. We see it as an attack on democracy itself,” Harish Rao said.

He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy be referred to the Assembly ethics committee for using what he described as derogatory language, while alleging that Kaushik Reddy was unfairly targeted as part of a political conspiracy. Harish Rao said the Congress government had no moral authority to lecture others on Dalit welfare.

He further argued that if allegations concern a sitting minister, a CID inquiry cannot be considered fair or independent. He claimed the decision to hand over the matter to CID was aimed at protecting Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy rather than exposing the truth.