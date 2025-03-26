BRS slams Bhatti for 'unparliamentary' language, walks out of house

Hyderabad:The BRS on Wednesday walked out of the Assembly protesting against what it said was the use of unparliamentary language by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Virkramarka. This was preceded by noisy scenes with Opposition and treasury benches shouting to make themselves heard in the din.

Soon after walking out, the BRS members sat in protest on the steps at the legislators’ entrance and shouted slogans against the government, alleging that it was collecting 20 to 30 per cent commissions from contractors to clear their bills.



Trouble erupted during the debate on demands for grants for various departments including revenue, when BRS member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was speaking.



He reminded the government that the Congress had promised that there would be no fee for the land regularisation scheme but the government was now collecting fee for the same. He also read out previous statements by various ministers, including that of Bhatti made during the Assembly campaign making this promise.



When Rajeshwar Reddy was speaking about Dharani portal and the proposed Bhu Bharati portal, Bhatti and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy intervened a few times saying that the BRS member was misleading the House. This led to some ruckus between the two sides.



Soon after, BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao said, “the ministers are getting excited for no apparent reason and should instead exercise restraint. Opposition will raise questions, we can also say the government is taking 20 per cent and 30 per cent commission,” at which point his microphone was cut off by the panel Speaker Revuri Prakash Reddy.



Bhatti demanded Rama Rao apologise to the House and the people for the allegation, saying the Opposition member was making a “blanket statement.”



He also said, “We did not come to loot brazenly, to destroy the state and leave it under heavy burden. We are not here for that. Ollu deggira pettukoni matladandi.”



Immediately, several Congress members were on their feet shouting that Rama Rao tender an apology following which the panel speaker announced that he was removing Rama Rao’s comments from the records.



Bhatti’s comment was immediately protested by the BRS members, some of whom walked into the well of the house. As the panel speaker refused to accede to their demand to allow Rama Rao to speak, and BRS’ T. Harish Rao alleged that the deputy chief minister had used unparliamentary language, the BRS MLAs walked out of the House.

