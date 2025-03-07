BRS Silver Jubilee Meeting in Warangal on March 27: KCR

Hyderabad: The BRS will launch its silver jubilee celebrations with a public meeting in Warangal on March 27. The decision on holding the meeting and preparations for it were discussed at a nearly eight-hour-long meeting led by party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at his farm house in Erravalli village in Siddipet district on Friday.

The meeting was attended, among others, by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao, MLC K Kavitha, former ministers, and some current and former legislators.

Chandrashekar Rao said that BRS was born out of the desire of the people for statehood and it was only the BRS that had the political and administrative abilities to provide good governance to the people. “This has now been established in the failed 14 months of Congress rule. The dissatisfaction among people over the Congress government’s functioning is a clear sign of the importance of BRS party for the state,” he said, according to a press release from the party.

The Warangal meeting will highlight how the BJP at the Centre, and Congress government in the state, have failed Telangana, he said. The BRS government, Chandrashekar Rao added, had carefully nurtured the new state and ensured that Telangana emerged on top in the country on various fronts. “Today, society is ruing the fact that it was deceived by Congress,” the former CM said.

It is in this context that the BRS’ silver jubilee celebrations are being held and these are not just a party celebration but one for all the people of the state. “People are facing many challenges today, and they believe that BRS is their party. They believe that only BRS can protect their interests,” Chandrashekar Rao said, according to the statement.