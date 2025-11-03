BRS Shall Stand With HYDRAA Victims: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that the party would stand with HYDRAA “victims” and ensure that those whose houses were demolished would get justice. He asked if HYDRAA was under government control or was it a private army of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking during a presentation on HYDRAA, at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here, he asked as to why bulldozers were not deployed against the houses of minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy and the CM’s brother Tirupati Reddy which he claimed were in the full tank level and buffer zone of a lake respectively. He also people who said they were affected by HYDRAA’s demolition drive.

Rama Rao questioned whether there were different sets of rules for the poor and powerful. “If there was no relief (from HYDRAA), the BRS would not hesitate to knock on the doors of courts and fight it out in Assembly and on streets. KCR government shall return to power and ensure justice is delivered to HYDRAA victims,” he affirmed.

Earlier during the day, Rama Rao demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister for allegedly insulting the Indian Army during a campaign speech. “You want to put down the Indian Army & praise Pakistan for what? I demand you apologise to the Indian Army and take back your words. Can you stop worshipping the enemy state and insulting the army?,” he asked in a post on his X handle.

Rama Rao also welcomed BJP leaders into the party fold at Telangana Bhavan. He alleged that Arekapudi Gandhi, Serilingampally MLA, did not leave the BRS for the sake of development of the people, as he claimed. It was all about protecting 'illegally occupied' 11 acres of land, Rama Rao claimed. He said the MLA would be disqualified for defecting and asked the people to get ready for a bypoll.