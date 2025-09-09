BRS Seeks Judicial Probe In Group I Exams, Says Govt Must Follow HC Orders, Hold Fresh Test

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Tuesday demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry into the irregularities in the conduct of Group I exams, evaluation of answer sheets and related issues. The demand came from party working president K.T. Rama Rao who spoke to media in the wake of said the Telangana High Court judgement on the conduct of Group I examinations.

Rama Rao, who met with Group I aspirants in the evening, said that in line with their aspirations, the government must conduct the exam afresh and admit that large-scale malpractice had indeed taken place as noted by the High Court.

He said a judicial probe must be ordered into conduct of the exam and that it should be led by a sitting or retired High Court or Supreme Court judge so that all irregularities would be brought to light.

Accusing the Congress government of committing the “biggest betrayal of the century” against unemployed youth, Rama Rao said it had ignored the serious concerns raised by aspirants.

“The High Court has taken note of all these lapses and delivered a historic judgment, vindicating the students’ fight,” he said. He also called for a special Assembly session to deliberate on unemployment.