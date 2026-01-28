BRS Seeks Governor's Intervention to "Save" Singareni from Alleged Corruption

Hyderabad:The BRS on Tuesday urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to intervene and ensure a thorough probe into the scams and corruption surrounding Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and save the public sector undertaking.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao told reporters that a BRS delegation comprising all MLAs, MLCs, and some MPs, met with the Governor, submitted a detailed memorandum on the goings on in SCCL and “requested him to either intervene himself or instruct Union coal minister G. Kishan Reddy to order a probe. We explained to him how a ring was formed to pocket Singareni contracts. We urged him to take steps to save the public sector unit as it is the victim of several scams.”



The Governor, Rama Rao, said, assured them that he will study the matter and take appropriate action.



Rama Rao said that if no steps are taken to save the SCCL, the BRS would not hesitate to mobilise workers to launch a movement to protect their own interests and the company.



“Ever since our leader Harish Rao exposed the scams, including introduction of the site visit certification mandate and how this was being used to benefit Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy, the government has failed to give a proper response to any of the charges,” Rama Rao said.



“Today, the letters CM do not stand for Chief Minister, they mean ‘coal mafia’ leader, something Singareni workers need to understand. But Revanth Reddy stays silent, played football with `10 crore of SCCL funds. Now he is apparently gone to college to learn something but what might he achieve from this? He should have pursued education at the right time,” Rama Rao said, taking a dig at Revanth Reddy attending a short-term course at Harvard University.



“We took to the notice of the Governor all the scams in Singareni, the tenders for removing overburden scam, and the scams related to increasing price of purchase of explosives, and solar power tender scams,” he added.

