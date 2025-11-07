BRS Seeks Central Forces For Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Alleging that the state police were working for the ruling Congress party and that the BRS does not have faith in the police to ensure a free and fair election, the BRS has already asked the ECI for deployment of Central forces in Jubilee Hills, the BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar said on Thursday at a press meet he and former BRS MP B. Vinod Kumar addressed.

Vinod Kumar alleged that the ECI was functioning in a partisan manner and was not acting on complaints lodged by the BRS against Congress leaders for various poll code violations.

The Commission which was quick to impose restrictions and sanctions on BRS leaders in the last Assembly and Parliament elections, was for some reason, refusing to act on poll code violations by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders, he said.

“This is an unfortunate situation and we are asking the EC why it was not taking any action on Revanth Reddy for his comments in his campaign speeches in Jubilee Hills constituency. Is the Chief Minister warning that development schemes will be stopped in the constituency if Congress is not voted for a poll code violation? And is it not a violation when minister Mohammed Azharuddin says he will not visit the constituency if people vote for the BRS candidate? Why is the EC silent on these issues despite we lodging several complaints?” Vinod Kumar asked.