BRS Says It Will Expose Cong. Betrayal of BCs

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Monday said it would “expose the Congress’ betrayal of the Backward Classes” with the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao declaring that his party leaders and workers would “confront the Congress everywhere for trampling on the promises made under the ‘BC Declaration’ before the elections.

Rama Rao, who along with senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, addressed a meeting of leaders and public representatives from the BC communities at Telangana Bhavan, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a key player in the deception of BCs in Telangana.

“We will place Rahul Gandhi’s deception before the people of the country. He is touring the nation claiming that 42% reservation has been given to BCs in Telangana, even though no such increase has actually been implemented in the state,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of diverting the entire issue by focusing solely on local body reservations, thereby sidelining the crucial promise of 42% reservation in education, employment and government contracts which would greatly benefit BCs.

“Congress here does even mention its promise of allocating `20,000 crore per year for BCs in the state budget,” he said.

Senior party leader Harish Rao said BCs of the state “are standing with KCR. Under KCR, the BRS government launched and implemented several welfare and development programmes for BCs. From supporting traditional caste occupations to establishing residential educational institutions, the BCs of Telangana remember the good done by KCR and are firmly with him.”

The party MLC Dr Dasoju Sravan gave a detailed presentation on the Congress’ promises to the BCs and how the claim of 42 % reservations for them was fake.