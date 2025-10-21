BRS Says Government Neglecting Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday accused the Congress government of neglecting basti dawakhanas in the city, with former Health Minister T. Harish Rao questioning the government on poor services at the health centres and unpaid salaries to staff.

Harish Rao was among the several BRS leaders, including party working president K.T. Rama Rao, who hit the streets to inspect basti dawakhanas on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after visiting the basti dawakhana in Old Lingampally in Serlingampally constituency, Harish Rao said the primary health care centres were models for doorstep services for the poor during the BRS government but had now fallen into neglect.

“Salaries are not being paid to basti dawakhana staff for the past six months. Only 60 out of 110 types of medicines are in stock, forcing patients to purchase medicines outside,” he said.

Harish Rao said the government was more focused on generating revenue through sale of liquor than on public health, and demanded immediate release of pending salaries, restoration of 110 free medicines and 134 free tests, and filling of vacant posts.

Elsewhere, Rama Rao, who visited the basti dawakhana at Ibrahimnagar in Khairatabad constituency, said the Congress government had neglected public health services. “This government has been ignoring even basic cleanliness. Garbage collection has stopped in many areas, mosquito menace has increased, and people are suffering from viral fevers. The Congress government must wake up from its deep slumber and immediately focus on public health and sanitation,” he said.

He added that the BRS would soon submit to the government a detailed report on basti dawakhanas, to be prepared under the supervision of former health minister Dr T. Rajaiah.