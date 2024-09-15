BRS Restless Within 10 Months of Losing Power: Ponnam

Karimnagar: The BRS lost patience within 10 months of losing power even after ruling the state for 10 years. They are not able to digest their defeat and are making baseless comments against the Congress government, alleged backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar here in Karimnagar on Sunday.

They are trying to create obstacles in law and order and malign the image of Hyderabad. The police have been asked to take stringent action against those who try to create disturbance in law and order.

Keeping in view the Ganesh immersion on September 16 and 17, the government has banned making any kind of political statements during these two days.

There is no need to take suggestions from other parties about how to rule, because the Congress is aware of giving good governance. Earlier, the minister accompanied by Manakondur MLA Dr K. Satyanarayana observed the arrangements made for the Ganesh idol immersion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said the government made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idols immersions that will be held at three points such as Manakondur, Kothapally and Chintakunta lakes under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits.

For the first time, along with supplying free power to Ganesh pandals, the nine-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi were celebrated on a grand note under the Praja Palana of the Congress government.

Tight security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incidents during the Shoba Yatra that will be held on the immersions day. To face emergency situations, expert swimmers have been arranged along with fire engines.

The district administration along with municipal, revenue and police officials should work in tandem to ensure the Shoba Yatra and immersion process are conducted peacefully.