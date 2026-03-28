BRS Responsible for Injustice towards BCs: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The BRS has been responsible for systematic injustice towards the Backward Classes (BCs). During their decade-long rule, BCs derived little to no tangible benefit. The BRS leaders therefore lack the moral authority to speak on issues concerning BC welfare.

The BRS members have demonstrated a consistent lack of sincerity on every issue. It is precisely for this reason that they resort to walkouts even when critical matters are being discussed in the House, said Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu after BRS members staged a walkout in the Assembly.

According to him, if they (BRS leaders) choose to walk out, they should do so with consistency and conviction. Walking out intermittently and re-entering the House reflects political opportunism. The people are closely observing such conduct—they should not forget that.

Unable to tolerate the government’s genuine and committed efforts towards BC welfare, the opposition is indulging in unwarranted criticism. Guided by the vision of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the government has taken a progressive step forward on BC reservations.

In contrast, the opposition is attempting to drag the process backward out of sheer resentment. If the opposition truly cares about BCs, it should act responsibly by offering constructive suggestions. The government remains open and willing to consider such inputs.

“Is merely providing allowances sufficient to claim concern for police welfare? While our government is sincerely working towards comprehensive police welfare, it is unreasonable and unjustified to allege inaction,” Sridhar Babu said.

“We have initiated transformative, technology-driven reforms in the Transport department, prioritizing transparency and ensuring faster, more efficient public services,” he said. It was the BRS party that weakened the RTC system during its tenure. Yet today, they accuse the Congress government of inaction.

During the previous BRS regime, when RTC employees went on strike, not a single leader came forward to engage with them. With what credibility do they now speak on this issue?

“Our government has steered the loss-making RTC towards a path of recovery and profitability. Instead of acknowledging this achievement, it is unfortunate that the opposition chooses to criticize,” he said.

“We still have three years left in this term, and we are confident of returning to power thereafter—giving us a total of eight years to fulfill our commitments. We will stand by every promise made to the people without fail,” the Minister said.

In the upcoming national elections, the Congress party will come to power at the Centre. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will undertake constitutional amendments, if necessary, to uphold our commitment to enhancing reservations for BCs.