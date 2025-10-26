BRS Renewed Victory March Will Begin From Jubilee Hills: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday declared that the “victory march and renewed fight of the BRS against the Congress government’s failures and betrayals” will begin from the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Rama Rao, addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers from the constituency, going for the byelection on November 11, said, “We may have been deceived once, but let not the people of Jubilee Hills be fooled. The Congress made tall promises, misled people of the state in believing them. Let us not make the mistake of trusting Congress again. Now, even people from villages are coming forward to campaign here, determined to expose Congress’ lies.”

Rama Rao said the time has come to “Congress a shock, or it will never learn. If people continue voting for them despite being cheated, they will assume their misdeeds are acceptable.”

He said Telangana’s poor, workers, and farmers are now looking to Jubilee Hills, where BRS’s renewed political march will begin. Urging people to vote for BRS in the upcoming polling on November 11, Rama Rao said, “your vote will decide Telangana’s future. Let’s safeguard the development and progress achieved under KCR’s leadership.”