BRS Questions Govt’s Seriousness To Stop Banakacharla Project

HYDERABAD: Expressing apprehensions about the state government’s seriousness to stop Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project on Godavari, BRS leader T. Harish Rao accused the Congress of deliberately remaining silent as the neighbouring state was making all-out efforts to divert waters.

Referring to the letter by Union jal shakti minister C.R. Patil dated September 23, addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former minister on PFR (Pre-Feasibility Report), the BRS leader asked as to why the state government had failed to respond to the crucial letter on ‘progress of the project’.

He accused the Chief Minister of failing to send any letter to the union minister opposing the grant of permissions to the Banakacharla project and called it a clear betrayal of the people of Telangana. Telangana had not also objected to the tender notification issued by the AP government for the detailed project repoft of the Banakacharla project on October 6, he pointed out.

Harish Rao asked why the Telangana irrigation secretary had not written to the Union jal shakti ministry, even at this stage. He asked what purpose was served by sending a letter from the engineer in chief to the Central Water Commission with a backdated signature, when no real-time effort is being made to prevent the illegal project.

“While the Andhra Pradesh government is pushing forward with construction at full speed, the Congress-led Telangana government is trying to divert attention by releasing backdated letters, misleading the people,” he alleged.