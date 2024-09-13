BRS protests escalate after arrests; KT Rama Rao defends party workers

Hyderabad: BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao took to his social media handle on X to express his support for party workers following recent arrests.

He wrote, "A heartfelt salute to every soldier of BRS who bravely stood up against the oppressive actions of the Congress government yesterday. Our fearless karyakartas have once again shown that the true strength of BRS lies in our resilient cadre. Together, we will defend and safeguard the pride, soul, and future of Telangana."

The situation escalated when several BRS leaders, including MLA Harish Rao, were taken into police custody while protesting against the recent attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy's residence outside the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. They were later transported to the Keshampet Police Station. In response, a large number of BRS supporters gathered outside the police station, demanding the immediate release of their leaders.

According to sources, tensions rose in Kothapeta village in Rangareddy district, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, when BRS cadre blocked a police vehicle carrying the detained leaders. The standoff between the police and BRS workers quickly turned into a scuffle, with BRS supporters insisting on the release of their leaders. BRS claimed that the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.



Earlier in the day, BRS leaders had been protesting at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The arrest of these leaders triggered further protests by the BRS cadre across the district.

The incident has led to heightened tensions in the region, with both BRS leaders and supporters vowing to continue their protests until their leaders are released. Meanwhile, the police have increased security to prevent further clashes.

BJP leader NV Subhash on Thursday criticised BRS and Congress for their alleged political theatrics. He said, "The 'high drama' between BRS and Congress is like 'Dhinma Kusti Ratme dosti' (Fight in the day, friendship at night)." Subhash accused both parties of failing to address key issues and diverting public attention with ongoing conflicts. He claimed, "The Revanth Reddy government is a failure because of unfulfilled promises." Subhash also called for resignations from MLAs who switch parties, underlining that they should be held accountable for their failures and that new leaders should be elected to serve the people of Telangana.