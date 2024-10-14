BRS Opposes Navy Station in Damagundam

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao announced on Monday that the party was opposed to the setting up of the Indian Navy’s radar station in the Damagundam forests of Vikarabad district.

Rama Rao, in a news release, said the BRS, when in government, had resisted the project and did not approve it for 10 years but the Congress government, soon after coming to power, greenlighted it. The foundation stone for the radar station is scheduled to be laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

“On the one hand the Congress government says it will spend `1.5 lakh crore for the Musi river beautification and on the other has agreed to the destruction of the forest area from where the river begins. The government must come clean on what benefits the state will accrue from the naval establishment and why it was in such a hurry to approve it,” Rama Rao said.

“Around 12 lakh trees will be axed for the project in 2,900 acres of Damagundam forest area. The BRS will join hands with environmental groups and activists to oppose this project,” Rama Rao said. He also questioned the need for setting up a radar station by the Indian Navy so deep inland instead of in a remote area where there are no habitations.