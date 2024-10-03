BRS Office at Nalgonda Tense As Demolition Deadline Ends

Nalgonda: Tensions rose at the BRS district office in Nalgonda on Thursday as the deadline set by the High Court for the building's demolition passed without action. According to party insiders, the BRS legal team is reviewing the case and is yet to file a revision petition with the second bench of the High Court. Meanwhile, BRS leaders have maintained a presence at the office to prevent any municipal attempts to carry out the demolition.

Interestingly, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who attended official events in Nalgonda on the same day, made no mention of the issue surrounding the BRS office building.