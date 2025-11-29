BRS Observes Deeksha Diwas in Nalgonda, Khammam

Nalgonda: BRS functionaries observed Deeksha Diwas on Friday across the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts, commemorating the hunger strike undertaken by party president K. Chandrashekar Rao during the Telangana statehood movement.

In Nalgonda, Deeksha Diwas was held at the BRS district office, where several party leaders participated. Speaking at the programme, former minister and BRS MLA Guntlakandla Jagadish Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao had led the Telangana agitation with unwavering determination until the state was achieved. He recalled that Chandrashekar Rao’s hunger strike intensified the movement and mounted pressure on the then UPA government at the Centre. He also said that uninterrupted electricity, safe drinking water supply, and improvements in the living conditions of the poor were made possible during the 10-year BRS government led by Chandrashekar Rao. He accused Congress leaders of spreading false claims about Chandrashekar Rao’s health.

Asserting that Telangana’s development is possible only under a BRS government, he expressed confidence that Chandrashekar Rao would return as Chief Minister in the next Assembly elections. He alleged that the Congress government was misusing the police to silence Opposition voices critical of its anti-people policies and corruption. The BRS, he said, would continue its fight to “liberate Telangana” from Congress rule.

BRSV members also organised Deeksha Diwas at Mahatma Gandhi University in Anneparthy, where scores of students participated and raised slogans of “Jai Telangana.”

In Khammam, a photo exhibition showcasing key moments from the Telangana agitation was organised at the BRS office. Under the leadership of former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a bike rally was also taken out in Khammam, beginning at the Mamatha College campus and passing through Yellandu Cross Road, the TDP office centre, and Gattaiah Centre before concluding at the BRS district office.



