BRS NRI Representatives Meet Mahesh Bigala in Norway

Nizamabad: Leaders of the BRS Norway chapter met the party’s global NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala at a meeting held in Oslo, Norway, and discussed the current political situation in Telangana.

Speaking at the meeting, Mahesh Bigala appreciated the Telangana community in Norway, stating that though small in number, they have been actively organising BRS party activities in the country.

He recalled that the Norway chapter was established during his visit to the country in 2017 and said that the representatives have been continuing party activities with dedication over the years. He also expressed happiness that BRS is receiving a positive response from Telanganites living abroad.

The representatives who attended the meeting expressed hope that BRS would return to power in Telangana and wished good health to party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Prasad Rao Bikkineni, Srikanth Reddy Gaddam, Nagabhushan Gangam, Ramu Velma and Srikanth Reddy attended the meeting, which generated enthusiasm among the Telangana community living in Norway.



