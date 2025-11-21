BRS NRI Chief Sees Political Conspiracy Against KTR

NIZAMABAD: BRS NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala said that initiating action against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao out of political vendetta is extremely concerning. He strongly condemned what he described as the misuse of government machinery to target Opposition leaders, calling it a violation of democratic principles.

He said the Formula-E Race, which brought Hyderabad international recognition, was conducted with complete transparency. For the last two years, he alleged, the Congress government has been spreading “lies and distortions” about the event while deliberately trying to trouble K.T. Rama Rao. False cases are being filed only to cover up the government’s own administrative failures, he claimed.

Speaking on behalf of BRS NRIs across the world, Bigala said they strongly condemn these actions. With no developmental achievements to showcase during its tenure, the Congress government is choosing to file cases to weaken the BRS party, he alleged.

The people of Telangana are watching these politically motivated actions, he said, adding that attempts to undermine democracy will not succeed. The conspiracy against Rama Rao, who enhanced Hyderabad’s global brand image through the Formula-E Race, is nothing more than an effort to tarnish his reputation, he remarked.

Bigala said the BRS will not be intimidated by “illegal cases” and will face them legally and constitutionally. He added that the public is aware that these actions are being carried out for political gain ahead of the local body elections.