BRS neglected education sector in Telangana, says Congress MLA Yennam

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the previous BRS regime for completely neglecting the education sector in the State and focusing only on liquor.



Speaking during a debate on budget in the State Assembly, he recalled that the former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) repeatedly used to talk about compulsory education from KG to PG in every mandal and the district.

KCR also used to say that an education system should be developed in such a way that his grandson or anyone else should sit at one place and study. But nothing concrete has been done in that direction. The previous BRS government led by KCR failed to allocate sufficient funds for the education sector since the formation of separate Telangana.

“The KCR wanted to make the State into Bangaru (Golden) Telangana but his government failed to accord priority to the education of school students. The BRS government failed to ensure proper amenities especially toilets in schools apart from permanent buildings,” he said.

Indian Constitution Chief Architect Dr. BR Ambedkar said education is prerequisite for the reconstruction of the society under the principle of equality and justice, while social activist Jyotirao Pule said that “If you educate a man you will educate an individual and if you educate a woman you will educate the entire family.”

Drawing inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar and Pule, both the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also hold a finance portfolio, accorded priority for the education sector.

Stating that the Congress government was trying to bring a revolution in the education sector by allocating more funds, Srinivas Reddy said the State government laid a foundation for the sector in the first budget itself. In spite of Economic Survey stating that a dropout rate of 36 per cent was registered among tenth class students, the earlier BRS government did not focus on it, he said.

Srinivas said the State government was trying to make a complete overhaul of the sector and requested officials to take necessary steps enabling students to visit IT and ITeS companies to encourage students to pursue higher studies effectively. He urged the government to take stern action against those who are using the areas near the schools for ganja sale.