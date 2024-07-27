BRS Moving Towards Merger With BJP: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings (R&B) minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday reiterated that BRS was moving towards merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media, the minister said there is no doubt that BRS is going to merge with BJP. BRS leaders were holding consultations with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the purpose, he added.

He pointed out that BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao and other leaders had kept quiet on the injustice meted out to Telangana in the Union Budget.

Coming down heavily on the BRS for criticising the state budget, Venkat Reddy said the BRS which has sent the state into indebtedness from a surplus Budget, had no moral right to find fault in the Congress government’s Budget.

The state government was paying Rs 7,000 crore as interest on loans taken by the BRS government every month, Venkat Reddy said.

He reminded that a lion’s share of Rs 72,659 crore was earmarked for agriculture in the Budget and Rs 22,000 crore to irrigation with a goal to complete the SLBC tunnel, Shivannagudem reservoir, Brahmanavellamla project, Sitarama project and others in south Telangana.

Venkat Reddy said the trial run of Brahmanavellamla project would be conducted in 10 days and works of its canal would be completed by December this year.

He said integrated hostel complexes would be set up on 20 acres in every Assembly constituency at Rs 80 crore. He pointed out that Rs 100 crores were allocated in the Budget for setting up of skill development university.

The building of government medical college at Nalgonda would get ready by August and would be inaugurated in the hands of Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy. He said a building for nursing college would be constructed on the premises of the medical college.

Earlier, Venkat Reddy inspected work on the government medical college building at SLBC quarters in Nalgonda. District collector C. Narayana Reddy and Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham were also present.