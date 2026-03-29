BRS MLAs suspended for two days from Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Saturday suspended Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs from the House for two days after they allegedly disrupted Assembly proceedings.

The suspension came after Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu moved a resolution stating that BRS members were obstructing the conduct of House business.

Following the resolution, the Speaker announced the suspension of BRS legislators, including K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, for two days.