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BRS MLAs suspended for two days from Telangana Assembly

Telangana
29 March 2026 3:04 PM IST

The suspension came after Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu moved a resolution stating that BRS members were obstructing the conduct of House business.

BRS MLAs suspended for two days from Telangana Assembly
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Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar
Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Saturday suspended Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs from the House for two days after they allegedly disrupted Assembly proceedings.
The suspension came after Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu moved a resolution stating that BRS members were obstructing the conduct of House business.
Following the resolution, the Speaker announced the suspension of BRS legislators, including K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, for two days.
BRS MLAs Gaddam Prasad Kumar Telangana Assembly 
India Southern States Telangana 
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