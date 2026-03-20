BRS MLA Slams Telangana Budget As ‘Number Game’

Nizamabad: BRS MLA and former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday criticised the state budget presented by finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, alleging that it relies on “number games” and fails to address key public commitments.

He said the government had not met last year’s budget estimates and accused it of attempting to mislead people again with similar projections. He also flagged a lack of clarity on the implementation of the six guarantees and 420 promises made by Congress.

Prashanth Reddy said there were no allocations for several welfare measures, including the Rs 2,500 financial assistance scheme for women, pension enhancement from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for the elderly, single women and widows, and the promise of providing one tola of gold.

He further said the budget did not address the job calendar and lacked clarity on the pending loan waiver. He added that benefits under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for three crop seasons had not been provided so far.

Alleging misallocation, he said funds were being earmarked for projects prone to irregularities while public welfare schemes were overlooked. He also questioned repeated allocations to Rajiv Yuva Vikas, calling it impractical.

“The implementation of the six guarantees and 420 promises made by the Congress party appears unrealistic in this budget. The government seems more focused on land-related priorities than on fulfilling its commitments to the people,” he said.

Describing the budget as misleading, he alleged that promises made during elections were not backed by allocations, leaving beneficiaries without expected support.