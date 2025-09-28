BRS MLA Predicts Congress Govt Downfall

Nalgonda: Former minister and BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that the downfall of the Congress in Telangana would begin soon, accusing the government of failing to fulfil its pre-poll promises.

Launching the BRS “Baaki Cards” campaign at Thipparthy in Nalgonda district, he alleged that the Congress came to power in 2023 by making several promises during the Assembly elections but failed to implement them. He expressed confidence that people will teach the ruling party a lesson in the upcoming local body elections for “cheating them after winning power.”

Referring to Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Almatti dam, Jagadish Reddy warned that agricultural lands in Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, and Khammam districts would turn into wastelands. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had made no effort to convince the Karnataka Congress government to withdraw its decision. He also criticised the state government for failing to protect Telangana’s share of Krishna river waters, which were already reaching the state late.

He announced that the BRS would soon launch a “Chalo Almatti Dam” programme, in which a large number of farmers from Nalgonda would participate.

Jagadish Reddy further alleged that the Congress had failed to implement its six guarantees even after one and a half years in power. He claimed that the Baaki Cards campaign had received a strong response from women, youth, and the elderly, as it highlighted the benefits still due to them under the Congress government’s promises.

Former Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and other leaders were also present.