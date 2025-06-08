BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath Passes Away

Hyderabad: BRS long-standing MLA Maganti Gopinath, 61, passed away early on Sunday morning. He was declared dead by the doctors at AIG Hospitals where he has been undergoing treatment for the last four days.

He was admitted to hospital on June 5 after he complained of severe chest pain, which was diagnosed as massive heart attack.

Since then, Maganti had been in hospital and doctors informed that he died this morning.

Gopinath was the son of Maganti Krishnamurthy. In the past, Maganti Gopinath was associated with the TDP, since its inception. Gopinath also served as HUDA director.