BRS MLA Maganti Critical After Heart Complication

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath (62) has fallen seriously ill and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Thursday. Doctors have diagnosed him with a heart-related ailment, and he is currently in critical condition, according to a telugu news channel.

Following the news, former Minister Harish Rao and several BRS leaders visited AIG Hospital to inquire about Gopinath’s health.