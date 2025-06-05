 Top
BRS MLA Maganti Critical After Heart Complication

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 Jun 2025 5:14 PM IST

Doctors have diagnosed him with a heart-related ailment, and he is currently in critical condition, according to a telugu news channel.

Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath (62) has fallen seriously ill and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Thursday. Doctors have diagnosed him with a heart-related ailment, and he is currently in critical condition, according to a telugu news channel.

Following the news, former Minister Harish Rao and several BRS leaders visited AIG Hospital to inquire about Gopinath’s health.
DC Correspondent
