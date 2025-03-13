BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy Suspended from Telangana Assembly Budget Session

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy for the entire Budget Session of Assembly. Minister Bhatti Vikramarka called for strict action against those disrespecting the legislative system and suggested referring the matter to the Ethics Committee. Minister Sridhar Babu proposed the suspension, which the Speaker approved, ordering Jagadish Reddy to leave the House .



