BRS MLA Jagadeesh Reddy suspended for 'objectionable remarks' against Speaker

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar on Thursday suspended BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy from the House for the remaining Budget Session for, what the treasury benches described as, making certain objectionable remarks on the Chair and humiliating him.

Participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech, the former minister at one stage lost cool and shouted at the Speaker stating that “this House does not belong just to you. You are there on all our behalf as our representative.”

The ruling party members including several ministers took serious objection to the comments made by Jagadish Reddy and some even demanded that he be disqualified from the House. Minister Dansari Anasuya alleged that Jagadish Reddy humiliated the Speaker because he hailed from Dalit community. It showed the BRS’ disrespect for Dalits, she alleged.

The proceedings were stalled for four hours and after the House resumed its business, the Speaker by voice vote adopted the motion suspending the member for the remaining period of the Budget Session which will conclude on March 27.

Leading the attack against the BRS, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka proposed that Jagadish Reddy’s conduct should be referred to the Ethics Committee. He recalled the autocratic behaviour of the BRS regime which disqualified Congress members Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Sampat. Stressing the need for upholding the dignity of the House and Chair, the finance minister said the Congress about the same time would respect democratic values and hence decided to seek suspension for the session only.

Congress MLA Nomula Veeresham also found fault with Jagadish Reddy for making abusive works in the House which also humiliated the Chair. “Whoever may be in the Chair, members must respect by complying with certain rules framed for smooth functioning of the House,” he said.

Even after the motion of thanks was passed Jagadish Reddy sat in the House and Speaker noticed it and asked the member to leave.

Earlier, trouble erupted in the House when Jagadish Reddy, speaking for the BRS on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, faced loud objections from the Congress benches when he said the farm loan waiver was incomplete, Rythu Bandhu promise was not kept, and there was no sign of the promised two lakh jobs.

While Congress whips Adi Srinivas said the Governor’s address was Congress’ achievements in 15 months and that the BRS was looking at everything through a jaundiced vision, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy wanted to know why the BRS did not keep its promise of a Dalit chief minister and giving three acres of land for each Dalit family. He also said that only to deny the Leader of Opposition position to a Dalit, the BRS when in power, had several Congress MLAs join its fold.

When BRS’ Talasani Srinivas Yadav urged the Speaker to ensure the best practices of the House are followed and their party members be allowed to speak, the Speaker directed Jagadish Reddy not to deviate and stick to the topic. Upon this, Jagadish Reddy asked the Speaker if Congress members talking about Dalits was within the scope of the motion of thanks being discussed.

He asked the Speaker whether he should stay or leave and who decides what can be talked about.

This immediately prompted legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu to say that Jagadish Reddy was “threatening the Chair.” When the Speaker later asked Jagadish Reddy to “stick to the subject” and not violate the traditions, the BRS MLA responded wanting to know which violations of his were being talked about amidst loud din from the Congress benches demanding an apology from the BRS MLA.

He said he will speak if the Speaker brings order to the House, adding that there was a need to decide on the rights of the members, duties of the Speaker, and traditions and protocols of the House. Even as he was saying this, Congress members started shouting demanding Jagadish Reddy’s suspension and amidst the raucous scenes, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes. The break extended to more than four hours before the House was reconvened following which Jagadish Reddy was suspended from the House.