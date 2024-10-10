BRS MLA courts row over poll vow

Nizamabad:BRS MLA V. Prashanth Reddy's political remarks during an official programme sparked controversy in Balkonda mandal on Wednesday. The minister was in Velpur and Balkonda to distribute Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries when he questioned why the Congress government had failed to deliver on its election promise of providing one tola of gold to beneficiaries.

His comments led to heated exchanges between Congress and BRS leaders. Congress leaders objected to Reddy's remarks, countering that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had broken his promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister and providing 3 acres of land to Dalits. They accused the BRS government of ignoring these commitments and warned Reddy against turning official programmes into political platforms.

In response, Prashanth Reddy defended his statement, claiming he was simply raising the beneficiaries' demand for one tola of gold from the government.