BRS MLA Alleges Harassment of Oppn by Congress Govt

Nalgonda: Former minister and BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Congress government is misusing the police to harass Opposition leaders for speaking out against its failures.

Speaking to the media in Chandur, Nalgonda district, Jagadish Reddy claimed that hundreds of BRS members have been implicated in false cases at the behest of ruling-party leaders. “Aside from targeting Opposition figures, the Congress government has achieved nothing in the past one and a half years,” he said. He cited the recent removal of BRS leader and former Chandur municipal vice chairperson Tokala Chandrakala from her house by officials “on frivolous grounds,” calling it an attempt to create panic among BRS members. “Those who joined the Telangana agitation will not be intimidated by false cases,” he added.

Jagadish Reddy also accused ministers of inaugurating development projects actually initiated by the previous BRS administration, merely by replacing plaques. “In the last 18 months, not a single major development work has been undertaken in Nalgonda district,” he alleged, daring roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to name any new road laid during this period.

On agriculture, he said the sector has been neglected since Congress assumed power, with spurious seeds flooding the market and farmers forced to redrill bore wells. “In review meetings, only ministers get to speak while MLAs have no opportunity to raise issues. What is the point of such meetings?” he questioned.