BRS Misusing Jai Telangana Slogan to Cover Wrongdoings: Congress

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Saturday launched a sharp attack on BRS leaders, accusing them of threatening people for money and misusing the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan to shield themselves from exposure. “It is shameful that the same leaders who once misled the public in the name of movements are now intimidating the very people they claimed to represent,” he said.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Hanamkonda, accompanied by Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, former MP Pasunoori Dayakar, and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna.

Rajender Reddy alleged that during their 10-year rule, BRS leaders were involved in several illegal activities and are now the prime accused in the country’s largest phone tapping scandal, which he said exposed the party’s unethical political practices. “Invoking the Telangana movement whenever they are caught breaking the law is nothing but a desperate attempt to stir unrest,” he said.

“If they were ever arrested unjustly for standing with the people during the Telangana movement, the public would have rallied behind them. But that was never the case. Today, everyone knows the truth,” he added.

Criticising the BRS for their reaction to legal action, Rajender Reddy said, “When they are held accountable, they blame Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy out of frustration. After being completely rejected by the people in the recent Parliament elections, where they won zero seats, they still show no remorse.”

He further alleged that the few remaining BRS MLAs, MPs, and leaders are staying in the party only to safeguard themselves from corruption charges. Urging law enforcement to act without bias, he said, “Officials must ensure that every corrupt leader in the BRS is punished as per the law, without exception.”