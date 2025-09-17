BRS Marks National Integration Day at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: National Integration Day was celebrated at Telangana Bhavan on September 17 under the aegis of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Party working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with senior leaders, hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the occasion, KTR said September 17 marked the day when the people of Telangana stepped from monarchy into a democratic system. “Some called it liberation, others merger, but thousands of people fought against monarchy and sacrificed their lives. On behalf of our party, we bow to all those fighters and martyrs,” he said.

He recalled the armed peasant struggle, the 1969 movement, and the Telangana statehood agitation under K. Chandrashekar Rao, calling Telangana “a land of sacrifices and struggles.”

KTR criticised the state government, alleging dictatorial tendencies. “When Group-1 students voiced their concerns, they were met with repression. Farmers are suffering for want of urea, while the government speaks of the Olympics,” he said.

He asserted that the BRS, under KCR’s leadership, would continue to fight for a welfare and development-oriented Telangana, free from authoritarianism. “Let us celebrate this day as Unity Day, and resolve to fight once again as a tribute to the sacrifices of Telangana’s martyrs,” he added.